Montana Ag Network: Family and flowers flourish at Missoula farm

MISSOULA — Beauty can come from the most unexpected places.

What was once empty land along Butler Creek Road near Missoula is now Millay and Meadowlark Flower Farm.

For brides like Hannah Johnson, the flower farm helps ease the stress of her wedding, just one day away.

The flower farm worked with Johnson to bring her bridal vision for her floral arrangements to life.

Bride, Hannah Johnson

“I think they nailed it," said Johnson. "I’m just glad I kind of let them take the creative freedom, because I couldn't have imagined anything nicer."

The Flower Farm is not just bringing wedding dreams to life. It has also changed the life of its helping hands, as Connor Barnard is the reason the flower farm exists today.

Jennifer Barnard, Connor’s mom and owner of Millay and Meadowlark Flower Farm, created the space as a way to provide work for Connor.

His transition between school and adult life was not easy, as Connor was born with Down syndrome and is mostly non-verbal.

Connor Barnard working on the flower farm

After graduation, he was faced with limited opportunities to work.

“We just watched his light go out. We just watched him become depressed. We just knew that we had to do something,” Jennifer Barnard said.

What started as a mission to help her son has blossomed into a labor of love for all of Missoula to enjoy.

“It is really incredible to watch people light up as they get around the flowers. And, I mean, it's funny, because men, almost more than women, are more reactionary like, ‘What is this?’” Barnard said.

Eric Gaylord Millay and Meadowlark Flower Farm

But it's not just the guests; flowers look good on Connor, too. He works at the flower farm weeding, planting seeds, and making flower arrangements.

“I wouldn't ever have thought that Connor would want to go out and harvest flowers because he wants to put an arrangement together," Barnard said. "Not because I need him to help me make bud vases."

Eric Gaylord Jennifer Barnard, mother to Connor and owner of Millay and Meadowlark Flower Farm

After a five-year journey of quietly growing, Millay and Meadowlark Flower Farm are now offering on-farm events for the summer, including you-picks where customers tour the farm and pick out their favorite flowers to keep.

“I don't know, things just fell into place. It's a long story, but every little step, every little nuance, every little motivation or inspiration just kept leading us here to doing something with flowers. I can't even explain it. It's just really divine,” Barnard said.

So when the customers or brides walk away with their flowers, Barnard wants them to know each one was planted with purpose.

“I just hope that they feel, it seems silly, but how much love and intention went into giving this thing to you,” Barnard said of Millay and Meadowlark Flower Farm.

Eric Gaylord Flower arrangements for bride, Hannah Johnson

“I'm just grateful for such a sweet family to help be a huge part of our special day,” the bride, Hannah Johnson, said.

As business continues to flourish, Millay and Meadowlark Flower Farm hopes to provide employment to other individuals with disabilities down the line.

