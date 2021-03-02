American Airlines adds new direct flight from Billings to Chicago

American Airlines is adding new direct seasonal service between Billings and Chicago O'Hare beginning June 3, 2021 and running through September 7, 2021.

This service will operate daily leaving Billings at 1:45 p.m. and arriving in Chicago at 5:45 p.m. The return flight leaves Chicago at 11:50 a.m. and arrives in Billings at 2:00 p.m.

"With one of American's hub airports being Chicago, we had discussed this service with them a number of times. With the success they have been seeing operating out of the Billings market, it made some sense for them to tap that large market to bring folks out to Montana to experience all that this State offers, including going to Yellowstone Park via the most scenic route in America, the Beartooth Highway," said Kevin Ploehn, director of aviation for the Billings Logan International Airport, in a statement. "Overall, Montana is seeing a lot of new service this summer as the airlines work to capture the leisure passengers, which are more likely to begin filling aircraft this summer as folks flock to the great outdoors and to visit the National Parks that our State has to offer."

Envoy Air will operate the dual-class Embraer ERJ-175 aircraft for American for this service.