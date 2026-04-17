Air traffic controllers needed in Montana; FAA accepting applications

The Federal Aviation Administration is launching a nationwide hiring push for air traffic controllers, with Montana needing to see about 30 positions filled across several airports.

According to the FAA, openings are available at Helena Regional Airport, Billings-Logan International Airport, and Great Falls International Airport. The application window opens Thursday April 16th at 10 p.m. Mountain Time and will remain open until 8,000 applications are received nationwide.

Unlike many aviation careers, no prior experience is required to apply. Selected candidates will enter the workforce as “developmental controllers,” receiving extensive training to manage and separate live air traffic at airport towers, Terminal Radar Approach Control facilities, or Air Route Traffic Control Centers.

Those chosen will begin their training at the FAA Academy in Oklahoma. During this phase, candidates are placed on a temporary appointment and must successfully complete coursework covering the fundamentals of air traffic control. Training includes classroom instruction on aircraft operations, the U.S. airspace system, and the aviation industry, along with hands-on simulation exercises.

After graduating from the Academy, trainees are assigned to facilities based on the FAA’s staffing needs. While Montana is among the locations seeking new hires, applicants must be willing to work at any FAA facility across the country or in U.S. territories.

Once placed, controllers continue on-the-job training at their assigned facility. The process to become a fully certified professional controller typically takes two to three years, depending on the complexity of the location.

Starting salaries range from about $47,000 to more than $177,000 depending on the facility, with pay increasing as trainees complete each phase of instruction. The FAA says most controllers reach six-figure salaries within three years, and the average salary for fully certified controllers was about $158,000 last year.

To qualify, applicants must be U.S. citizens, under the age of 31 at the time of application, and able to speak English clearly and fluently.

With the application cap in place and demand expected to be high, current air traffic controllers in Montana are encouraging anyone interested in the field to apply as soon as the window opens.

Click here for more information on the FAA website.

Click here if you would like to create a profile and apply.

