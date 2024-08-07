Adult autism facility in Ronan planning building blitz

RONAN — A Ronan family’s dream of building a home for adults with Autism is coming true.

After years of fundraising and recently receiving a major grant from the state, they are planning a building blitz this Friday and Saturday to show the community their efforts while inviting them to participate in the project.

The Janssen family has spent the last several years working on this project with their adult son Jake in mind.

“Jake loved being at home in his last few years. That was his safe haven,” says Rich Janssen, Jake’s dad.

Jake Janssen, 28, was well-known throughout the Mission Valley, particularly for spending time at the claw machine in the Dino Mart. He was loved by everyone who knew him.

courtesy photo Jake Janssen, 28, was well-known throughout the Mission Valley and was loved by everyone who knew him.

His parents, Rich and Julie Janssen started building a facility for Jake and other Montana adults with autism and they've continued the project even after Jake passed away.

“About 15 months ago, we lost our son Jake suddenly. However, that has not stopped us. It’s going to be the first facility in Montana specifically for adults with autism from Montana,” Rich says.

The facility, called Jake’s Farm in the Dell, is a partnership between the Janssen family and The Farm in the Dell International Foundation, which works to build community-based, self-supporting farming homes for the disabled.

This facility is something the Janssen family has always known was necessary for the Montana families.

MTN News Jake’s Farm in the Dell, is a partnership between the Janssen family and The Farm in the Dell International Foundation, which works to build community-based, self-supporting farming homes for the disabled.

“For a full year, I stepped away from everything because the project was too difficult for me to consider moving forward without Jake," Julie Janssen, Jake’s mom told MTN. "The perseverance of The Farm in the Dell, who partnered with us and said we want to make this happen, makes me excited again to know it’s going to be a reality and will help families in similar situations as ours. It’s a hard place to be.”

Julie discussed the difficulties inherent in parenting an adult child with severe autism, saying it's a constant source of stress and worry for families while also emphasizing the need for support for families in similar situations.

The project received a grant of $400,000 from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

The hope is that the property will eventually have several housing units along with a working farm and on August 9 and August 10, they will have a building blitz at the site.

MTN News Rich and Julie Janssen, who started building a facility for Jake and other Montana adults with autism, have continued the project even after Jake passed away.

People can stop by to watch or even help with construction and learn more about this meaningful addition to the Mission Valley and its citizens.

“These individuals will be a part of the community, working if they want, providing life experiences, and giving back. That’s all part of this, to be part of the local community. We will continue to fundraise. I’m going to be a part of this board until the day I die,” says Rich.

The building blitz will begin on Friday morning at the site which is located at 1005 Autism Lane, Ronan, Montana.

Visit https://proactivelivingfacility.org/ to learn more about the Jake’s Farm in the Dell project.