Additional details released about first flu death in Missoula County

Public health officials say the death was of a man over the age of 80 who had underlying health conditions and was vaccinated for the flu.
Missoula Public Health
Posted

MISSOULA— We are learning more information about a flu death that occurred in Missoula earlier this week.

Missoula Public Health (MPH) tells MTN that the person who died was a man who was over the age of 80, who had underlying health conditions and was vaccinated for the flu.

This marks the first death of the 2025-2026 influenza season in Montana.

This year's influenza is a new strain developed and is more severe, according to what was seen in the Southern Hemisphere earlier this year. The Southern Hemisphere has historically seen a flu season during its winter, giving an insight into what it may look like in the Northern Hemisphere.

This year’s vaccine anticipated a mutation of the flu, with part of the vaccine having the specific type of strain this new mutation contains. Missoula Public Health Infectious Disease Specialist Pam Whitney says that even with the new strain, Montana and Missoula are not seeing anything out of the usual so far.

“So far in Montana, we've had 234 reported cases, six hospitalizations and Missoula County's had the only death so far," Whitney told MTN. "But in Missoula County, to date, we've had 13 flu cases. But last year, which is interesting, [at] the same time, we had 19 cases. So kind of we're right there where we were last year."

Flu vaccines are available at most pharmacies free of charge, as well as at Missoula County Public Health.

The Missoula Public Health Immunization Clinic is located at 301 West Alder Street on the first floor of the building. MPH offers a sliding fee scale, so no one is turned away for inability to pay.

The clinic is open for walk-in appointments Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or by appointment only on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 406-258-3363 with questions or to schedule an appointment.

