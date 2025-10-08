A look inside Turning Point USA's visit to Montana State University

BOZEMAN — Turning Point USA made its latest stop at Montana State University Tuesday evening, drawing a crowd of thousands to the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse for a night of political conversation.

The event officially began at 6:30 p.m., but eager attendees were lining up outside as early as 8 a.m. to be front and center.

WATCH: Turning Point USA packs MSU fieldhouse with 3,300 attendees

Thousands attend Turning Point USA event at Montana State University featuring Vivek Ramaswamy, Gov. Gianforte

“There are so many young people that are eager to have something to connect to,” said one woman who had been waiting since that morning.

MTN NEWS “There are so many young people that are eager to have something to connect to,” said one woman who had been waiting since that morning.

Several counterprotesters also gathered outside the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse ahead of the event.

Doors opened around 5 p.m., with students admitted first, followed by the general public. The 3,300 seats were quickly filled, and Charlie Kirk posters were set out for each attendee.

MTN NEWS Thousands attend Turning Point USA event at Montana State University featuring Vivek Ramaswamy



Energy was high as speakers took the stage, including Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, whose remarks moved the crowd.

“We are all Charlie now,” Gianforte said. “In the words of Pete Hegseth, ‘Well done, Charlie. We got it from here.’”

WATCH: Gianforte - Turning Point USA event in Bozeman focused on dialogue

Gianforte: Turning Point USA event in Bozeman focused on dialogue

Vivek Ramaswamy, American entrepreneur and politician, received a standing ovation both when he arrived and when he left. He spoke about the American dream and remembered Charlie Kirk.

“The beauty of this new American dream is that it is the same one that has guided us at every step of the way for the last two and a half centuries, just as it will for the next two and a half centuries,” Ramaswamy said.

The political conversation continued as more than 50 students lined up to ask Ramaswamy questions. The Q&A lasted about an hour before the Turning Point USA team wrapped up the evening.

Their next stop: the University of North Dakota.

