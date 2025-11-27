6 Fairfield students join MOA referee pool after town hosts officiating clinic

FAIRFIELD — For the past three years, Fairfield High School athletic director Mike Schmidt has conducted a junior officiating clinic with the help of Montana Officials Association referees mentoring the event.

As a byproduct of the clinic, six students from Fairfield have joined the MOA and are now officiating middle school and younger basketball games.

"We've had some evaluations from other refs and basically it's been a lot of experience," Fairfield senior Deron Lear said of getting involved with MOA. "Took some classes online, watched videos."

"I had to take a test that (the Montana High School Association) sent out and had to do a concussion protocol," Fairfield freshman Cameron Keel said. "Then just have the experience of going out there and reffing constantly."

Lear and Keel have attended the junior ref clinics, and said that their confidence in officiating has improved since the first started.

"I'd say it's probably one of the most important things out there because there's so many calls that are 50/50," Lear said. "I feel like the way you present yourself helps with the crowd especially.

"Sometimes I'll practice in the mirror and just make sure I have the right mechanics for everything."

"It's grown tremendously," Keel said. "I've been getting more comfortable going out there, getting more comfortable before games. It's been great."

While the two were a part of a crew for middle school games, they were being evaluated by current MOA referee Bo Scott, who's been a mentor at the junior clinics.

"When we were out here a couple years ago,the whistle beats their fist. Now you see a more confident, you know ... they're popping it," Scott said. "To me, that's a confidence thing. There's a little bit more swagger to it, which means that they're actually watching the play, seeing it all the way through and then making a decision. Not just reaction."

Officiating is something Lear and Keel both want to do down the line, they said.

"I want to ref Division I one day, that's my goal after playing," Lear said. "I hope I can eventually work my way up there. Division I or maybe professional overseas somewhere."

"I'd like to become a certified MOA, and then I can work in college," Keel said. "That could help pay for college, and then just have a side job in my future."

"I'd say take the opportunity," Lear said. "It's fun. We need more refs, and if you're interested in basketball you might as well try it."

