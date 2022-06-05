4-year-old boy reported missing in Lincoln County

Law enforcement in Lincoln County is searching for four-year-old Ryker Webb, last seen on the afternoon of Friday, June 3, 2022.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said on social media that Ryker has red hair and blue eyes and was last seen playing with the family dog in the yard outside the family home, located around mile marker 18 south of Troy, on the east side of Bull Lake.

It is not known what clothing or footwear Ryker was wearing at the time, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office provided the following information:

"In addition to a steady presence of ground searchers and ATVs, several drones and dog teams were able to deploy yesterday following the initial report, along with a boat unit on the lake. Two Bear Air attempted to deploy yesterday, but had to turn back due to poor weather moving in. Today, two Montana Air National Guard helicopters and several drones from Flathead and Spokane were able to deploy, in addition to more dog teams and continued ground and ATV searching. It has been extremely difficult to get the additional air assets into the Bull Lake valley due to very poor weather conditions which consisted of rain, low visibility, and low ceiling. These assets continue to monitor weather for additional flight openings. The dense vegetation in the area has also proven to be extremely difficult to search."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 406-293-4112, ext. 0.

