4 Arlee students hit by vehicle Monday morning on Highway 93

ARLEE — Four Arlee students were hurt early Monday morning while crossing U.S. Highway 93 North in Arlee.

A social media post from Arlee Schools states the high school students -- who were struck by a vehicle -- were taken to hospitals in Missoula with "non-life threatening" injuries.

"We would appreciate your thoughts and prayers for the students and their families as they work to recover from this incident," the post states.

The incident was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol shortly before 9 a.m. on Monday in the area of US Highway 93 and Whitworth Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.