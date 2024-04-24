3 Seeley Lake area campgrounds soon available for online reservations

SEELEY LAKE — People will soon have the chance to head online and make advance reservations for three popular Seeley Lake area campgrounds.

Campsites at Big Larch and Lake Alva Campgrounds will be available on www.recreation.gov for reservations beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Sites at Big Larch and Lake Alva can be reserved from the Friday before Memorial Day, May 24, 2024, through the Tuesday after Labor Day, September 3, 2024.

Lolo National Forest officials note that Seeley Lake Campground will also be available on www.recreation.gov for 2024, however, the opening date will be delayed due to water system repairs. Reservations will be available when the work is completed, which is estimated to occur on July 1, 2024.

“A lot of visitors expect an online reservation system to plan ahead and ensure they have a spot before they get here,” said Seeley Lake District Ranger Quinn Carver. “Moving some of our campsites provides that opportunity while maintaining the first-come, first-served option for those who enjoy heading out at the spur of the moment.”

Sites accepting reservations:

Big Larch Campground:



Reservable: Loop 2, Loop 3, and Bicycle Sites

First-Come/First-Served: Loop 1 and Loop 4

Lake Alva Campground:

Reservable: Loop 1

First-Come/First-Served: Loop 2

Seeley Lake Campground:

All sites reservable

According to a news release, reservations are expected to fill up fast. Visitors are encouraged to create an account on www.recreation.gov in advance and be logged in and ready to make reservations when it opens on April 24 at 8 a.m.

The Lolo National Forest is also transitioning to Scan & Pay in 2024 at Big Larch, Cabin City, Cascade, Lake Alva, Quartz Flat, Seeley Lake, Sloway and Trout Creek campgrounds.

Beginning this summer, visitors will have the option to pay for first-come/first-served campsites with a credit card by electronically scanning a QR code using the Recreation.gov mobile app (Scan & Pay) at the campsite.

Visitors will need to download the free recreation.gov mobile app to their devices. This is best done prior to arrival.

"Modernizing our recreation reservation services is part of our continued commitment to serving the public and providing high-quality recreation experiences. The Forest is working towards adding additional sites to the reservation system and the Scan & Pay option at other campgrounds across the Forest in the future." - Lolo National Forest

Visit the Lolo National Forest at https://www.fs.usda.gov/lolo — or on Facebook and Twitter — for additional information.