2 killed in crash near Roundup

ROUNDUP - Two people were killed, including a Billings man, and a third person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 87 near Roundup.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. at mile marker 15.

The patrol reports a Chevrolet C25 was traveling south on the highway as a Ford F250 was traveling north when the Chevrolet drifted into the oncoming lane and the two vehicles hit head-on.

The 68-year-old driver of the Ford from Billings was killed and a 66-year-old woman also from Billings was injured. The driver of the Chevrolet, a 28-year-old man from Havre, was also killed.

Alcohol, drugs, and speed were all listed as possible factors in the crash, according to the patrol.