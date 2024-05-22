'1923' headed to Austin, not Butte, for show's second season

BUTTE — Helen Mirren probably won't be shopping at Butte's Walmart anytime soon—production of "1923" is moving to Austin, Texas for the tv show's second season.

According to the Austin Business Journal, a spokesperson for the show's production company confirmed the second season will be shooting at Austin-based ATX Film Studios.

As we reported in September 2023, Butte's future with the "Yellowstone" prequel starring Mirren and Harrison Ford became uncertain when last year's writer's strike delayed the start of shooting for season two.

It's not clear if all shooting for the next season of "1923" will take place in Austin, according to the Austin Business Journal report, and the spokesperson couldn't share further details.

Production of the show's first season was an economic boon for the Mining City, earning a location award for the filming in Butte.