14 small businesses receive "Tourism Digital Business Development" grants

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Commerce on Wednesday announced $86,500 in funding to support the growth of 14 Native American-owned small businesses through the Tribal Tourism Digital Business Development Grant Program.

The Tribal Tourism Digital Business Development Grant is a competitive grant program to help Native American-owned businesses related to the tourism industry emerge from COVID restrictions better positioned to generate revenue by establishing or strengthening digital distribution or promotion of their products and services.

Eligible project categories include professional content development, website development, and virtual experiences. The businesses will each receive between $5,500 and $6,250 and must provide matching funds.

The following 14 entrepreneurs and small business owners will share $86,500 in Tribal Tourism Digital Business Development grants:

Blackfeet Tribe

Leaning Tree Café (Babb)

Sunshine Woman Creations (East Glacier)

DeBoo’s Ranch Adventures (Valier)

Chippewa Cree Tribe

Mel’s Diner dba Krusty Krab Fireworks (Box Elder)

Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes

Flathead Raft Company (Polson)

Hardup Land (Hot Springs)

Keepers of the Seasons (Arlee)

Water People Tours & Kapapa (Elmo)

Crow Tribe

Indian Battle Tours (Crow Agency)

Wellknown Buffalo Café (Garryowen)

Fort Belknap Assiniboine and Gros Ventre Tribes

Bishop Guide Service (Malta)

Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes

Redbyrd Designs (Glasgow)

Northern Cheyenne Tribe

Sage & Oats Trading Post (Helena)

Native Country Tourism (Ashland)

“Native-owned and tourism-related businesses were hit especially hard by COVID-19,” said Scott Osterman, director of the Montana Department of Commerce, in a news release. “As these businesses look ahead to a brighter future, they will be more prepared with the digital resources and tools they need to reach and serve the modern-day traveler.”

The Tribal Tourism Digital Business Development grant is a limited-time pilot program; however, the Department of Commerce will open the application cycle for another program, the Indian Equity Fund Small Business Grant, on July 1, 2021.