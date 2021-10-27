1 person killed, young child hurt in Mission Valley crash

RONAN — A woman died and a young child was taken to the hospital following a Tuesday afternoon crash in the Mission Valley.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a 37-year-old Ronan woman — whose name has not been released — died in the single-vehicle crash that happened at approximately 3 p.m.

A 4-year-old child in the car was hurt in the crash and was transported to Logan Health in Kalispell.

According to MHP, the driver of a Mazda CX-7 was driving north on Timberland Road in the Roman area when her car went off the road and hit a tree near Grizzly Drive.

The victim — who was wearing a seatbelt — was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the crash.