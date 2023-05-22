1 person dead, 1 injured after reported shooting in White Sulphur Springs

GREAT FALLS — Meagher County Sheriff Jon Lopp said in a news release on May 21, 2023 that early Sunday, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a gunshot wound at a residence in White Sulphur Springs

Sheriff's deputies and an ambulance responded to the scene, and two people were taken to Mountainview Medical Center.

One person was declared dead after resuscitation efforts; the other person is receiving medical treatment.

The Montana Department of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

Sheriff Lopp says that are "no outstanding suspects, and there is no risk to the public as a result of this incident."

The names of the people involved have not yet been released, nor have any other details.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Meagher County Sheriff’s Office at 406-547-3397.

We will update you if we get more information.



