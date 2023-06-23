1 killed, 1 injured in Lincoln County crash near Troy

MISSOULA - A 21-year-old Livingston man died early Friday morning following a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln County.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the accident happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 2 in Troy.

According to the MHP, the driver of a Saturn Ion — a 21-year-old man from Troy — was "traveling a high rate of speed" as the driver of a Dodge Durango was pulling out from the Town Pump.

The driver of the Saturn swerved to avoid the Durango, lost control of his vehicle and hit the passenger's side of the Durango.

A passenger in the Saturn was taken to the hospital where he later passed away. The driver of the Saturn was injured in the accident.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the crash.