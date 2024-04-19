1 killed, 1 injured in Lake County house fire

BIGFORK — One person died and another was injured in a Thursday house fire in Lake County.

The Bigfork Fire Department was called out to a house fire in the 31000 block of Twinflower Lane south of Bigfork at 10:25 a.m.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the small home at the end of a steep and narrow gravel driveway.

MTN News

The Bigfork Fire Department then asked for mutual aid in fighting the fire which was burning in an area without

fire hydrants.

The City of Polson Fire Department, Polson Rural Fire Department, and Finley Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department all responded to the scene.

Additionally, the Creston Fire Department covered calls in Bigfork while crews remained at the scene.

The blaze was extinguished by 4 p.m. on Thursday and an investigation into what started the fire is continuing.