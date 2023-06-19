Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

1 dead, 2 injured following crash near Marion

Highway 2 Marion Fatal Accident 61923
MTN News
A 77-year-old man from Polson died in a multi-vehicle accident that happened on U.S. Highway 2 near Marion on June 16, 2023.
Highway 2 Marion Fatal Accident 61923
Posted at 10:05 AM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 12:05:52-04

KALISPELL - One person died and two other people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 2 in Flathead County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a 77-year-old man from Polson died in the accident which happened just after 2:45 p.m. on Friday near Marion.

MHP reports the victim was turning left onto Highway 2 from Violet Bay when he lost control of his BMW and hit a motorhome that then rolled over.

A pickup truck then hit the BMW.

A 74-year-old man and woman from Libby who were in the pickup were injured in the crash and taken to Logan Health in Kalispell.

The victim was flown to Logan Health where he was later pronounced dead.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!