1 dead, 2 injured following crash near Marion

KALISPELL - One person died and two other people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 2 in Flathead County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a 77-year-old man from Polson died in the accident which happened just after 2:45 p.m. on Friday near Marion.

MHP reports the victim was turning left onto Highway 2 from Violet Bay when he lost control of his BMW and hit a motorhome that then rolled over.

A pickup truck then hit the BMW.

A 74-year-old man and woman from Libby who were in the pickup were injured in the crash and taken to Logan Health in Kalispell.

The victim was flown to Logan Health where he was later pronounced dead.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the crash.