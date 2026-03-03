GREAT FALLS — What began as a way to fill quiet evenings at home has grown into a thriving Montana-made business for Kayla Clausen, owner of Timberline Clayworks.

Clausen launched her polymer clay jewelry company two and a half years ago while staying home with her three young children, two of whom she describes as being “medically complex” and had recently come off home oxygen.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

Montana Made: Timberline Clayworks

“I needed something to do,” Clausen said. “I was really stuck at home. I couldn’t really go anywhere… so I asked my husband if I could spend like $400 on startup stuff, and I just went full speed ahead.”

What started as a hobby quickly became something more. Clausen dove into online courses, studied other makers, and spent hours perfecting her technique.

“I was determined to become the best at something that I could be,” she said.

Today, Timberline Clayworks has dozens of designs from Montana wildflower collections to trout-inspired pieces and Western-style statement earrings that are sold in all 12 North 40 Outfitters stores across Montana, Idaho, and Washington, along with several additional retailers, like 2J’s Fresh Market in Great Falls.

“That was my number one goal,” Clausen said of getting into North 40. “About a year later, the buyer reached out… and now I’m in all 12 stores.”

More than just jewelry

Clausen says the business has provided more than financial support for her family; it’s given her an identity outside of her jobs at home.

“It gives me something that allows me to be me as an individual, not just somebody’s mom, not just somebody’s wife. I am an individual,” she said.

As a one-woman operation, Clausen handles every part of the process from designing, sculpting, baking, assembling, and bookkeeping to marketing and wholesale coordination.

MTN News Montana Made: Timberline Clayworks

“As a small business owner who doesn’t have any employees, you are marketing, you are bookkeeper, you are the maker, the manufacturer… you’re the end all be all,” she explained.

Her favorite part of the process is the sculpting, especially florals and Montana-inspired designs.

Her least favorite?

“The finishing part,” she said with a laugh. “Putting the jump rings on, putting the hooks on… it’s just not fun. There’s no creative aspect to it.”

Inspired by Montana

Clausen draws inspiration from social media trends, Western aesthetics, and her Montana roots. One of her most popular collections featured hand-drawn Montana wildflowers transferred into clay slabs.

“I wanted to do something that relates to Montanans… something that people who moved away would want a piece of home,” she said.

She said the “Made in Montana” label carries weight, not just as a marketing tool, but as a reflection of work ethic and pride in her craft.

“Having something that demonstrates the hard work of Montanans… and being able to showcase that in a product… it’s a really big deal,” Clausen said.

Growing up in Montana and later spending time overseas, including midwifery missions in Africa and India, shaped her perspective. She said those experiences taught her empathy and reinforced the value of community.

“You never really know what somebody’s background is,” she said. “So, everybody I meet, I try and make sure that I am the kindest, most non-judgmental person that they can meet.”

Looking ahead

While Timberline Clayworks continues expanding in retail stores, Clausen says her next dream is opening a small boutique featuring products made by Montana moms.

“I would love to have a little boutique… specifically mom-made products that are made by moms who are just trying to support their families,” she said.

For now, she’s grateful for how far the business has come, allowing her to stay home with her children while contributing to her household.

“It’s very difficult to be a one-income household,” she said. “But there’s more than just being one title. There’s all this stuff that you can create just by putting yourself out there and chasing a dream.”

Click here to visit the Timberline Clayworks website.

