Montana leaders react as Biden ends reelection campaign

HELENA — As President Joe Biden’s announcement that he would end his campaign for reelection upended the presidential race, Montana leaders quickly reacted.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester – who last week became the second senator from Biden’s party to officially call on him to withdraw – released a short statement Sunday afternoon.

“I respect President Biden’s decision and believe it is the right thing to do for our country,” he said. “Sharla and I thank him for his lifetime of public service and dedication to our great nation.”

Tester’s statement also cited a Daily Montanan article in which he said he favored “an open nomination process” to choose the next Democratic nominee. Biden said on social media Sunday that he would back Vice President Kamala Harris to take over the nomination.

Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, who chairs the nationwide GOP U.S. Senate campaign, quickly called for Biden to resign as president.

“If Joe Biden is no longer capable of running for re-election, he is no longer capable of serving as President,” he said in a statement. “Being President is the hardest job in the world, and I no longer have confidence that Joe Biden can effectively execute his duties as Commander-in-Chief.”

“It has also been striking that none of the Senate Democrats who served with Vice President Harris have called for her to replace President Biden,” Daines’ statement continued. “This leads me to believe they think she is unqualified to serve as Commander-in-Chief.”

Republican Senate candidates joined Daines’ call, including Tester’s Republican challenger Tim Sheehy.

“Montanans will never forget that Jon Tester lied to all of us when he engaged in the Left’s coverup and said Biden is 100% with it,” Sheehy said in a statement. “The truth is, Joe Biden must immediately resign as President of the United States – because if you’re not fit to even run for president, you’re not fit to serve as Commander-in-Chief for one day longer.”

The Montana Republican Party also called on Biden to resign in a post on the social media platform X.

“If Joe Biden is unfit to run for re-election, he is unfit to serve as President,” they said.

Gov. Greg Gianforte made similar arguments in his statement.

“There are a lot of questions here, and the American people deserve answers,” he said. “If Joe Biden is incapable of running for reelection and serving another term, it's a fair question whether he can or should finish out his current term. And as Joe Biden's vice president, Kamala Harris should come clean about why she actively hid Joe Biden's condition from the American people.”

Republican U.S. Reps. Ryan Zinke and Matt Rosendale also reacted to the announcement on social media.

“I’m glad the Democrat party is coming to grips with the fact that Joe Biden CANNOT and WILL NOT serve four more years as President,” said Rosendale on X.

“President Biden’s decision to not seek reelection was the right move, albeit far too late,” Zinke said on X. “The Biden Presidency has been an unmitigated disaster both foreign and domestic.”

The Montana Democratic Party released a statement Sunday from executive director Sheila Hogan.

“From revitalizing America's infrastructure to bringing down the cost of health care, the President has been a champion for working people and we're grateful for the historic accomplishments of this administration,” she said. “We respect President Biden's decision and thank him for a lifetime of public service. Montana Democrats are committed to working hard for our candidates up and down the ballot and winning in November.”