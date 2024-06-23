Montana law enforcement get one in a "chameleon" experience

HELENA — Montana law enforcement officers see some wild things every day, but an 18-foot python and other exotic reptiles are something they probably do not expect, especially in the treasure state.

The owner of the Big Sky Reptile expo, James Dvorak, was driving to Helena last night when he hit a deer and totaled his truck just outside Townsend.

James Dvorak

After law enforcement arrived and made sure Dvorak and his wife were alright, they questioned the couple about the nine to ten containers that were removed from the truck.

Dvorak opened the containers, unveiling turtles, lizards, and snakes for this weekend's expo at the Lewis and Clark fairgrounds.

James Dvorak

Dvorak said the responding officers "lit up like a kid in a candy store," and he gave them a brief version of his show while waiting for a tow truck.

The Big Sky Reptile Expo is from 10 AM to 5 PM on Saturday and 11 AM to 4 PM on Sunday.