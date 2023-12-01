Montana Judge: TikTok ban likely a 'fundamental constitutional violation'

HELENA — A federal judge has put on hold a Montana law that would ban TikTok from operating in the state while the case is being litigated.

On Thursday, Judge Donald W. Molloy for the United States District Court of Montana placed a preliminary injunction on the enactment of Senate Bill 419. Molloy in his ruling stated as reasoning that a “fundamental constitutional violation is likely.”

Montana was the first state in the nation to pass a law that would ban TikTok from operating in state boundaries. The law was set to take effect on January 1.

Read the Full ruling from Judge Donald W. Molloy:

The new law says TikTok can’t operate in Montana, and that app stores can’t offer it for download within the state’s borders. It includes penalties of up to $10,000 for each violation, with another $10,000 each day a violation continues. Individual users would not face penalties.

Lawmakers who supported the bill said part of the reason for banning the app was because TikTok's access to user data presented a privacy risk to users, specifically from China and from TikTok's parent company ByteDance.

SB 419 was challenged by TikTok and a group of Montana content creators, arguing that the ban represents a violation of users' First Amendment rights. TikTok also took issue with Montana's national security justifications for passing the law.

TikTok’s attorneys said the app has hundreds of thousands of users in Montana. The company also argued Montana is restricting interstate commerce and intruding into areas of foreign policy that should be the exclusive role of the federal government.

The state argued Montana is in line with dozens of other states and federal leaders from both parties who’ve expressed concerns about data privacy on TikTok. They said the ban isn’t limiting free expression because it only stops one pathway for users.

