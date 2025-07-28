BOZEMAN — Cassidy Powers reports on "11th & Grant with Eric Funk," a Montana PBS program that highlights Montana musicians:

'11th & Grant with Eric Funk' marks 20 years

The show, which has featured numerous Montana legends over its two-decade run, recently welcomed Bozeman-based band Bozambique to its stage.

"He shot me a message one day and said 'hey are you available to do 11th & Grant.' We were like 'heck yeah,'" said Doug Wales of Bozambique.

"To be invited to be part of this series is a real honor for us," Wales said.

Formed in Bozeman 10 years ago, Bozambique blends African sounds with a Montana twist, creating what they call "Rocky Mountain Highlife." The band is one of six musical acts that will be featured in the upcoming 16th season of the show.

Performing on the iconic set comes with its own unique challenges for musicians.

"It's a unique experience for me and maybe them as well having a bunch of cameras, GoPros below you, and all these cameras above and below and such. At first it was a little intimidating," Wales said.

Behind the scenes, a dedicated team of more than 20 people works to create each episode, including camera operators, sound engineers, stage hands, and even a composer.

Scott Sterling, the show's director, has been with "11th & Grant" since its very first episode and has continued to shape its distinctive visual style.

"There's a whole lot of planning that goes into this week of filming. It seems easier now that I've done it 16 times," Sterling said.

"I direct and produce the show and do all the set and lighting. So there's a lot that goes into it. I stay up most of the night every night getting ready for the next group to try to achieve that look that we have," Sterling said.

The Emmy Award-winning show now boasts over 90 episodes, with artistic and music director Eric Funk continuing to discover exceptional talent.

"Our artistic and music director Eric Funk, he always manages to find these incredible groups. You know I always think there's no way he's going to outdo this group. And then this next group comes in and you're like 'where did these guys come from,'" Sterling said.

Looking to the future, Sterling hopes to continue the show's legacy for many more years.

"I definitely want to see 20 more. I mean there's a lot of uncertainty in the world right now. But, my intention is to go until someone tells me to stop," Sterling said.

Viewers can watch the new season of "11th & Grant" featuring Bozambique and other Montana musicians starting this November on Montana PBS.