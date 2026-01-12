Montana AG: Townsend rancher nominated top MSGA member

TOWNSEND — Dusty Hahn is a 5th-generation Montanan rancher, with his family ranching here since the late 1800s, and he's keeping the family tradition alive, doing his part in growing the organization that started it all.

“We really put a focus on growing and providing value back to our members,” Hahn said. “This is a way that we see the results of our actions, and I’m very grateful.”

Hahn was recently awarded the top individual prize for the Montana Stockgrowers Association Top Hand program, recruiting the most members in 2025.

From growing up on the ranch, he’s been a member himself for over 25 years, previously serving on the board of directors, and is staying as involved as he can. Association staff say they appreciate his dedication and commitment, always willing to serve others.

Evan Charney, MTN News Dusty Hahn operating a tractor to move a bale of hay

“Dusty is really a member who shows up,” said MSGA executive vice president Raylee Honeycutt. “He is someone who is always willing to put in the extra effort forward. He shows up to meetings, he participates in conversations.”

Hahn works on the 1000-acre ranch in Townsend with his family, raising cattle and irrigating hay and occasional specialty crops.

Evan Charney, MTN News The Hahn family farm located in Townsend, MT

In the past, Hahn Ranch has been the recipient of the Environmental Stewardship Award, recognizing its conservation efforts and sustainable practices.

“It’s about doing the best with the land that you have and trying to make it better in the long run,” Hahn said.

Hahn is always working to improve agricultural practices with the latest technology, while not forgetting his roots, dedicating his life to ranching and carrying on his family's legacy.

Evan Charney, MTN News Cows grazing on Hahn Ranch in Townsend, MT

“To me, it means passing on the ranch to another generation that's going to, you know, that was brought up working on the ranch, and is gonna take as good or better care of it as we have,” Hahn said.

He hopes to continue working closely with the stockgrowers association, gaining more members, and advocating for sustainable practices while always looking into the future.

