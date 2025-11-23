DEER LODGE — Just under a dozen inmates at the Montana State Prison spend their days working on the Pheasant Ranch, combining two Montana traditions: agriculture and hunting.

The program offers well-behaved inmates the opportunity to raise pheasants from hatchery to release, providing both valuable life skills and a sense of accomplishment that's often missing behind bars.

(WATCH: Montana Ag: Pheasant Program at State Prison Creates Unique Opportunities)

Montana Ag: Pheasant Program at State Prison Creates Unique Opportunities

"Feels good to have done a hard day's work and actually be able to feel like you've accomplished something instead of just sitting in a cell day long," said Mark McGuire.

MTN News Thousands of pheasants call these pens home each year as workers raise them through all stages of life.

The work provides more than just a daily routine. It offers a chance to contribute something meaningful to the community.

"Gives you a sense of pride, especially when you see the birds going out for other people to enjoy," said Bill Dunmire.

The Montana Correctional Enterprises programs provide jobs like the ones in the pheasant operation. Other opportunities include range cattle, dairy and dairy processing, irrigation, and fire crew. Altogether, up to 85 inmates can work while serving time.

MTN News Around 39,000 birds were raised and distributed in 2025 alone.

Nicholas McMaster, a ranch supervisor, said he finds it rewarding to watch the personal growth of the men in the program.

"Well, some of it is just learning how to get along with each other, you know? A lot of guys are here because maybe they couldn't get along on the outside. I really try to work on them with that, and I've got a really good crew right now. They have fun and they work hard and they do what's needed and then some," McMaster said.

The inmates told MTN that prison can be a lonely place, but the pheasant program provides opportunities to care for the birds from the hatchery, all the way to their eventual release into Montana’s wild areas.

For some inmates, the experience is training them for goals beyond their sentence.

"For someone that aspires to open up his own dog rescue someday, it's really been an experience on learning how to raise these animals," McGuire said.

The pheasants are raised in collaboration with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks in their "Roosters for Recruitment" initiative to provide hunting opportunities for hunters, especially youth hunters. Thousands were transported from the prison and released this fall to about 30 different sites across the Treasure State.

Montana Department of Corrections A photo of workers handling pheasants at the ranch.

The prison ranch operates year-round, even after hunting season begins. Workers learn additional life skills, including maintenance, carpentry and welding.

National studies show a 7% reduction in recidivism for those who learn a new skill, and a 14% reduction when applying that skill to a job while in prison.

"It makes a world of difference to our morale and how we affect each other," said Thomas Williams.

Strict biosecurity measures are in place to protect the flock from diseases like avian flu, limiting access to authorized personnel only.

Feeding, watering and preventing disease are among the daily requirements for maintaining a healthy pheasant flock. Some inmates had no prior knowledge of caring for the birds, but now they know better than just about anyone else in the state.

Montana Department of Corrections Pheasants being handed over from the prison to Fish, Wildlife & Parks to be distributed across the state for hunters.

Since pheasants started hatching in Deer Lodge, there have been 85,000 birds released across the state, with an estimated 60,000 set to be released next year, along with the addition of the flight pens at Pine Hills

With the program continuing to expand each year, more opportunities for incarcerated individuals will be created, while also furthering support for Montana's hunting community.

Inmates said they take satisfaction in knowing their work benefits others.

"When I hear about people hunting the pheasants we raise. It just puts joy into my heart," Williams said.