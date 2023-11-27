Montana Ag Network: The state of meat processing
Prev
Next
Montana Ag Network: The state of meat processing
Posted at 8:36 AM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 10:36:21-05
HAVRE — The Montana Premium Processing Co-Op board of directors recently hosted their annual membership meeting in Havre. The meeting concerned a status report for the new processing facility as well as ways to expand similar operations across Montana.
TRENDING:
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.