Montana Ag Network: New innovation offers hope to Montana farmers amid ongoing drought challenges

MANHATTAN — As Montana enters its fifth consecutive year of drought conditions, agricultural producers are facing the daunting challenge of sustaining their livelihoods in increasingly arid climates. The 2025 Drought Outlook from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation highlights the ongoing struggle, with last fall's dry and hot weather further depleting soil moisture across the state.

Amidst these harsh conditions, innovation in southwestern Montana is offering a beacon of hope to farmers who rely heavily on water for their crops. In Big Sky, a new $60 million state-of-the-art water treatment facility is tapping into recycled wastewater, providing a vital alternative source of water for the region's agriculture.

Kurt Dykema, President of the Association of Gallatin Agricultural Irrigators, emphasizes the importance of maintaining water access: "A few days of water in July, when it's 90 degrees, is a very big deal to us."

The increased pressure from rapid population growth and development demands innovative solutions, and Big Sky's facility marks a significant step forward. It converts reclaimed wastewater into artificial snow, which is then applied to ski runs. This process not only extends the ski season but also releases water back into the Gallatin watershed throughout the summer months.

Rich Chandler, Vice President of Environmental Operations at the Yellowstone Club, underscores the broader benefits: "It’s been fully disinfected, free of viruses, pathogens, and bacteria, and we apply it to our ski runs as a base-level snowpack."

Such initiatives are not only essential for sustaining agriculture but could serve as a model for other communities battling drought across Montana. "We certainly want others to follow," Chandler encourages. "That 50 gallons-a-minute we could see multiplied not just here in the Gallatin but other river systems in Montana."

With water supplies under more pressure than ever, Montana communities may soon look to Big Sky's approach as a viable solution to their own challenges, ushering in a new era of sustainable water management and preservation.

