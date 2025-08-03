Montana Ag Network: Mission Valley food truck thrives with help from local development partners

RONAN — The lunch rush at the Groovy Blue Jay food truck in Ronan is a lively affair, attracting hungry customers eager to savor sandwiches made with fresh-baked bread.

The success of their food truck is also a testament to the support that Ryan and Ashley Lawrence received from the Mission West Community Development Partners.

The Mission West Community Development Partners acts as a resource for food entrepreneurs and agricultural producers across Montana — offering guidance, commercial kitchen space, and vital business advice. The organization has played a pivotal role in helping people transform their ag-related ideas into successful ventures.

“It was very vital,” said Ryan Lawrence. “We had a lot of questions about how to get some local products. They were the hub of information. Just to find a place like that, clean and well organized, was astounding.”

Established over 25 years ago, Mission West began with a small commercial kitchen space and has since expanded to support a wide range of value-added agricultural businesses. The facility now processes various local products, including Flathead cherries and Montana marinara sauce, which is served in schools throughout the region.

“Montana is an ag-driven state,” said Mission West Operations Manager Travis White. “We need to see our ag economy grow, and this is a great way to do that. Local producers can put their produce into products that reach everywhere, from Montana and the region to potentially nationwide one day.”

In addition to processing local food products, Mission West has delivered over 11,000 hours of consulting services to approximately 900 clients, not only from Ronan and the Mission Valley but also from as far away as Bozeman, Helena, and Havre.

Their clients produce a wide variety of goods, including jerky, jams, barbecue sauce, and cookies, showcasing the versatility of Montana’s agricultural outputs.

The initiative was born out of conversations among local growers seeking assistance in adding value to their crops and finding new markets.

“We all had discussions about local food and how we could be more robust in developing local food,” said Mission West Executive Director Jan Tusic.

White encourages aspiring entrepreneurs looking to tap into the local food scene to take the first step: “All you need to do is call, and we’ll take it from there.”

Support from Mission West helped the Groovy Blue Jay food truck flourish.

“It really opens up a lot of avenues for fresh businesses and home entrepreneurs,” said Ryan Lawrence. “It gives you opportunities that you couldn’t find elsewhere.”

Groovy Blue Jay recently celebrated a significant accomplishment – winning the title of “Best Sandwich in the Valley” thanks to their commitment to quality and community support.

