Montana Ag Network: learning about equine massage
Learning about equine massage
Posted at 2:25 PM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 16:25:01-05
CHOTEAU — In the video above, reporter Paul Sanchez talks with Keegan Rumsey, a licensed massage and neuromuscular massage therapist who has operated New Leaf Massage in Choteau since 2019. She has now branched out to help horses and mules with musculoskeletal issues. Click here to visit the website.
