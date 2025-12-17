Montana Ag Network: how winter impacts the cattle industry

As winter arrives in Montana, ice cream may not be the first thing that springs to mind. But one craving raised a larger question: does colder weather merely affect ice cream sales, or does it also have an impact on the cattle and dairy industries?

Despite the chill, the cattle business is now in a good position.

“Well, you know, the cattle industry has been really great right now. A good time to be in the business with a price of the value of cattle,” said Tim Brunner, a cattle rancher and board member of the Montana Cattleman’s Association.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Brunner said that during the winter months, cattle and dairy companies confront many of the same issues, particularly in terms of herd management. This year, however, winter weather has been extremely mild.

“Here, we've had a very calm, nice winter. And so, many people haven't fed their animals yet due to the climate. It's been great. The weather is changing now as we speak, but hopefully, you know, it's not going to last long,” Brunner said.

Ranchers and farmers typically move cattle closer to home in the winter to manage their herds, increasing spending on hay and specialty feed. Warmer winters in recent years have enabled many to postpone that process until later in the season.

“A lot of people will start feeding, if they haven't, feeding the hay and getting rid of the old cows that are just kind of worn out. Culling, culling the herd, just getting set up and ready for next year,” Brunner added.

While cattle and dairy prices are at an all-time high, owing in part to historically low cow numbers across the country, higher prices also entail greater feed and operating costs. This raises the cost of dairy goods, including ice cream.

Big Dipper Ice Cream in Great Falls' managing partner and general manager Mike Hallahan believes local dairy plays an important role in their product.

“Meadow Gold right around literally, in our backyard, right back around the corner here. Yeah. So, they, we use their products. Of course. They have amazing creams and products that work perfectly for what we're doing. Has the right butter, fat content for making magical ice cream,” said Mike Hallahan, managing partner and General Manager of Big Dipper Ice Cream.

With rising dairy prices and fewer consumers in the winter, ice cream companies may struggle. But Hallahan claims that isn't always the case.

“A lot of people get that nostalgic feeling, so they get that like, oh, God, I really want ice cream. And in summer, like, it gives you that nostalgia of summertime. And so, ice cream, you still see a flow of customers come through, which is cool. A little less than what you'd like, but yeah, he replied.

During the slower season, Big Dipper experiments with seasonal tastes, adjusts store hours, and collaborates with local bakeries and restaurants such as Mighty Mo's and Crooked Tree to make unusual sweets.

"I think as we go into ‘26, you're going to see some cool flavor profiles come out. And I think it'd be kind of cool to stop in and check some of those out,” says Hallahan.

Big Dipper has locations around Montana, and while its Great Falls site has only been open for approximately a year, the company says it has seen strong success and is happy for the community's continuous support.

