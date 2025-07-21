CHINOOK — On Montana’s Hi-Line, the Skoyen family has long been known for hard work and generosity. But this spring, their lives took a dramatic turn when Chinook rancher Trapper Skoyen was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer—now classified as Stage 4.

“They told him it was just a blockage,” said Gena Nissen, Skoyen’s daughter. “But when they went in, they found out it was a tumor that was blocking it.”

Tom Wylie reports

Montana Ag Network: Community rallies around Chinook rancher battling cancer

After months of chemotherapy and surgery, doctors revealed that the cancer had spread. For Skoyen’s loved ones, the news was devastating.

“Honestly, I still don't know what to think about it,” Nissen said. “I can't imagine my dad going through that and how much pain he's in.”

Despite the diagnosis, Skoyen has remained determined to stay active and continue the work he loves.

“Believe it or not, he was actually out working on the balers,” said Jill Barta, who manages Skoyen Ag. “There's just no stopping that guy.”

That spirit has inspired the Chinook community to rally around the Skoyens in a powerful show of support.

Businesses are selling wristbands and koozies, posters line the streets, and donations have poured in—from firearms and handmade quilts to a jet ski and even a demolition derby car—all to help cover mounting medical expenses.

“Trapper is just a kind soul,” said Dawn Fitzpatrick of Chinook’s ACE Hardware. “He will literally give you the shirt off his back. I just don't ever see a mean bone in him.”

That generosity is being returned tenfold. Friends and neighbors are planning a major benefit for July 25, one that promises to feel more like a celebration than a solemn event.

“I think it's going to be pretty super awesome,” said Nissen. “I don't think that we're going to be all sad. I think it's going to be fun and upbeat.”

The story of Trapper Skoyen is a reminder that in rural Montana, no one fights alone.

“This community is known for that,” said Matt Langford, a friend. “Everybody just does the best they can to help each other out. Every little bit helps.”

Added Barta: “When things get tough, you don't realize how many people have your back. You don't realize the strength of a small community.”

For Skoyen’s brother Chris, hope remains strong.

“I don't think there's any stopping him,” he said. “So hopefully he can beat this—and really, he doesn’t have a choice.”

The benefit for Trapper Skoyen will take place Thursday, July 25, in Chinook.