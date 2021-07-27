Hotline available for Montanans who want to buy, sell, or donate hay or pasture

GREAT FALLS — As severe drought conditions and wildfires continue across the state, the Montana Department of Agriculture is reminding agricultural producers of the availability of the Hay Hotline, an online tool that connects people interested in buying, selling, or donating hay or pasture.

The Hay Hotline allows producers to enter new listings with descriptions of the forage they have available to sell or donate. It also provides users with an option to search for available hay or pasture.

The online tool is maintained by the Montana Department of Agriculture as a service to the agricultural industry with the expectation that all buyers and sellers will treat each other in an equitable and lawful manner.

The Hay Hotline is maintained on the MDA website at agr.mt.gov/Hay-Hotline .

For more information, call the Agricultural Development & Marketing Bureau at 406-444-2402 or email danielle.jones@mt.gov.