Gallatin County offers free composting workshops this fall

GALLATIN COUNTY — Residents across Gallatin County will have the opportunity to master the art of composting through a series of free educational workshops scheduled throughout the fall season.

The Gallatin Solid Waste Management District, partnering with YES Compost and Happy Trash Can to deliver seven community-based composting sessions between September 25 and October 16.

Each hour-long workshop will teach participants essential composting skills, including identifying suitable and unsuitable materials for composting, establishing and caring for compost systems, understanding environmental and gardening benefits, and exploring local composting resources and collection sites.

"Composting is one of the easiest and most effective ways to reduce household waste," Patty Howard, Recycling and Outreach Educator for the Gallatin Solid Waste Management District, said. "These workshops will help residents gain confidence in composting and take a big step toward sustainability at home."

The educational sessions welcome all community members without requiring advance registration.

Upcoming workshop locations and times:



September 25: Gallatin Gateway Community Center, 145 Mill St. – 5 to 6 p.m.

October 1: Manhattan Conservation District Meeting Room, 120 5th St. – 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

October 1: Big Sky Chapel, 510 Little Coyote Rd. – 5 to 6 p.m.

October 4: West Yellowstone Povah Center, 10 S. Geyser St. – 2 to 3 p.m.

October 7: Three Forks Library, 607 S. Main St. – 5 to 6 p.m.

October 9: Belgrade Library, 205 E. Main St. – 6 to 7 p.m.

October 16: Bozeman Library, 626 E. Main St. – 6 to 7 p.m.

Those seeking additional details can reach Patty Howard at 406-582-2493 or patty.howard@gallatin.mt.gov.

RELATED —

Montana Ag Network: Arlee farm brings peppers and the heat

Forbidden Fruit Orchard producing peaches in Paradise