Thyme Out Cafe and Local Market open for business in Missoula

MISSOULA — Missoula has a new business on the block: Thyme Out Cafe and Local Market features Pearl Boba Tea and about a dozen other vendors.

“Dreams do not come to fruition or thrive without a little help here and there,” Kim Agnew, owner of Thyme Out Cafe, told MTN News.

Agnew’s first business, Thyme Management, prepares healthy meals and hand delivers them to customers. She started that in 2017. The idea for a storefront struck her when she drove by a for-sale retail space in March.

MTN News

“I knew that someday I wanted to have a retail outlet," Agnew explained, "I brought the idea in and we really didn't have a solid plan. So this is all just kind of fallen into place and manifested over the last 90 days, and here we are.”

The retail spot for Thyme Out features grab-n-go meals, but there’s also microwaves on site to "heat-n-eat" with cafe-style tables and chairs to sit down in.

“This space was created basically just to be a hub for entrepreneurs. I myself was helped out by the community so much when I started Thyme Management. So, as much as I appreciated the help from them. It's nice to be able to offer that space to other people with a dream,” Agnew said.

Now officially open for business, the location features over a dozen local vendors like Farmer Boy Eggs and Mother Fungi, in addition to Pearl Boba Tea, a popular farmers market stand in need of a retail home.

MTN News

Pearl Boba Tea owner Asia Caluori spoke with MTN News about the transition.

“It's really exciting. I think we've been kind of overwhelmed with the farmers market, so it’s nice to have a space where we feel like we're at home and where we can also make other people come comfortable and sit and hang out and drink,” said Caluori.

Pearl Boba Tea features a variety of milk teas with boba - handmaid chewy tapioca balls. And like Thyme Out Cafe, Caluori and co-owner Dustin Anglen came up with the idea while backpacking in Yellowstone, and it came to fruition quickly.

“You know, when you're out hiking you start talking about random stuff, and we were both like, 'oh man I wish there was a boba shop in Missoula.' I went to school here and I was actually born here so I've forever wanted a boba shop in Missoula,” Caluori said.

MTN News

From there, the pair brainstormed names and experimented with recipes at home. This summer, they set up shop at the weekly Clark Fork River farmers market and quickly had to hire employees as the lines increased at their stand. They keep their refreshing treats like Strawberry Matcha and Coconut Brown Sugar Milk Tea localized.

“We partner with all local businesses. So our milk, our teas, our coffee all comes from local businesses either in Missoula or the Flathead area," Caluori explained.

Now the tea shop has increased hours from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, while regular hours at Thyme Out Cafe and Local Market are forthcoming. The business is located at 420 N Higgins, Suite B in downtown Missoula.