Dig Missoula holds annual volleyball tournament

MISSOULA — The music and whistles coming from Fort Missoula Park on Saturday were from the fourth annual Dig Missoula volleyball tournament. It's the largest of its kind in Montana, hosting 300 participants from locals to out-of-towners.

“We've just got a lot of folks that know about us, and it's somehow, the word has spread that, you know this is a tournament that people want to come to and it's a lot of fun,” Paul Standen, Dig Missoula president and tournament director, said.

The tournament doubled the number of players from years prior.

Dig Missoula is a nonprofit organization that focuses on bringing the game of volleyball to younger generations and provides club volleyball scholarships.

Standen started the organization because of his passion for volleyball, and he wants to share it with the next generation.

Dig Missoula is currently raising money to build a one-of-a-kind sand volleyball court right here in Missoula.

