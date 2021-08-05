MHP sees rise in fatal crashes on Montana roads

Montana is in the midst of the 100 deadliest days on state roadways—that is what Montana Highway Patrol calls the days between Memorial Day and Labor Day. While more crashes and fatalities usually occur during this time, law enforcement is noticing some recent, concerning trends.

So far this year, there have been 124 fatal crashes on Montana roads, that is a nearly 30-percent increase from the same time period the past two years. Deaths are up too—136 people have been killed on Montana roads, which is 20 percent more than this time in 2019 and 2020.

Montana Highway Patrol public information officer Sgt. Jay Nelson said even one death is too many.

“Some of the things we see are things that would be in your worst nightmare,” Nelson said.

While the number of fatal crashes and deaths is up, so are some concerning behaviors on the road.

“Alcohol use, huge increase in that, over 100-percent from the last two years,” Nelson said.

Nelson said troopers have also seen more speeding-related crashes and fatalities. He noted alcohol use and speed tend to go hand-in-hand.

There are ways to prevent more fatal crashes on the roads—don’t drink and drive, watch your speed and use a seatbelt. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), using a seatbelt reduces serious crash-related injuries and death by about 50-percent.

“I’ve said it my whole career for 23 years—it’s the cheapest life insurance you’ll ever purchase,” Nelson said. “I know people’s freedoms, they can do what they want, but just putting on that seatbelt is the easiest thing you can do to prevent a fatality collision.”

Nelson said it is also helpful when drivers call in dangerous behavior on the road. Information like car color, make and model, plate number and location on the highway can help law enforcement locate the dangerous driver.

Never put yourself in danger to make a call. Nelson said to get somewhere safe, and then dial the incident in, it’s a step that could help prevent a fatal crash.

