MDT: 'Don't Crowd The Plow' (video)

The Montana Department of Transportation is urging people to use caution when snowplows are working to clear roads.
When you encounter a snowplow, remember:
- Don’t crowd the plow.
- Plow drivers have limited visibility so don’t assume your vehicle is in view.
- Maintain a safe distance behind the snowplow.
- Plows aren't just removing snow. They may also be spreading sand or deicer on the road.
- Be patient—never pass through a white out.
- The driver will pull over when it is safe to do so to allow vehicles to pass.
- Slow down.
