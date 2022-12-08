MDT: 'Don't Crowd The Plow' (video)

The Montana Department of Transportation is urging people to use caution when snowplows are working to clear roads.

When you encounter a snowplow, remember:



Don’t crowd the plow.

Plow drivers have limited visibility so don’t assume your vehicle is in view.

Maintain a safe distance behind the snowplow.

Plows aren't just removing snow. They may also be spreading sand or deicer on the road.

Be patient—never pass through a white out.

The driver will pull over when it is safe to do so to allow vehicles to pass.

Slow down.