Man biking across US for prostate cancer and schizophrenia awareness visits Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — You may have heard the name Scott Freitag, he's appeared on CBS News and been covered elsewhere. On Saturday, he made a stop in Great Falls, taking a well-deserved rest from what has been a 9,000 mile adventure.

“It’s been everything and then some, that I thought it would be,” said Scott Freitag.

Biking across the US to raise awareness of prostate cancer and schizophrenia

Freitag may look like an average person, but that does not even begin to describe him.

He was 53 years old when what was supposed to be a routine doctor’s appointment changed his life.

Freitag was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017 and had his prostate removed in 2018. His PSA levels started rising again, and he had to begin chemotherapy. While in treatment in 2021, he received a phone call no parent ever wants to receive.

“My son Benny had died, he committed suicide,” Freitag said, “And we found out after that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.”

Benny was a quiet kid, but was the household comedian, always making everyone laugh with a well-timed joke.

“He’d crack our whole family, I mean in tears, crack us up,” Freitag said, “And so we’ll always remember him like that.”

As Freitag finished up his chemotherapy and tried to comprehend the news that would stop anyone in their tracks, he became motivated.

“I decided I wanted to do something with my life to make a difference,” Freitag said, “And honor not just my life, but my son’s.”

Since his 20s, Freitag has dreamed of biking around the boardering states of the country. He told his wife that he would finally do it, and raise money and awareness for prostate cancer and schizophrenia in the process.

“She looked at me, you know, like I was crazy,” Freitag said, “And then after that she said, ‘Well, lets do it.”

“Scott is an exceptional human being,” said Katy Freitag, Scott’s wife, “I feel grateful. I mean, every day I am inspired by him, and I don’t know how many people are blessed to say that about their husband.”

Scott Freitag

For the past 11 months, Scott and Katy, along with their two dogs, have been traveling. Scott has biked over 9,000 miles as Katy drives the truck, among many other things.

“She is my everything, as far as support goes,” Scott said, “She drives the truck and camper while I’m biking, she handles the routes, the logistics of where we’re staying, the fundraising, all while being… a lawyer.”

The power couple is nearly back home to Minnesota, but not without their fair share of issues, ranging from weather to camper problems to physical injuries.

“I was going down the highway and I think my front tire must’ve got caught in the rut of a grate and so I lost control of my front tire and I went over the handlebars into the guardrail,” Freitag said, “And…ended up with seven stitches.”

But nothing can stop Freitag from completing his trip, not even having to travel back home every three months to receive more treatment.

“What keeps me going is that strong ‘why’,” Freitag said, “Why am I doing this? And that drive to complete and finish what I set out to do.”

His journey has impacted hundreds of people, many of who have signed their name on his commemorative banner stating they will get their PSA levels checked. He has raised over $200,000 dollars and hopes to continue to inspire those who hear about his mission.

To donate or learn more about Scott and his mission Mile$ for Money, click here.