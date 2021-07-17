Watch
Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market back for the season in Billings

MTN News / Mitch Lagge
People snake through the Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market in downtown Billings for the first time in about one year after the market closed for the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Posted at 1:19 PM, Jul 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-17 15:30:49-04

BILLINGS — Throngs of people flocked to Skypoint in downtown Billings on Saturday to browse produce and other goods sold by local vendors at the Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market.

"We are full of people. Everybody is happy. They are enjoying the fresh veggies, the produce, the baked goods. We've got Flathead cherries. It's just a great community gathering, people are really excited to be here," said Lena Kingman, Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market master.

Lena Kingman, Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market master.

About 65 vendors set up their booths around the center of downtown Billings. People could purchase all sorts of produce and hot food and the kids could get in on the fun with face painting and baloon animals.

The event was the first time the Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market has been back downtown since the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the market closed due to social-distancing restrictions.

Kingman said people are happy to have the event back.

"It's great to be back. I think everyone is happy to be back, our vendors, our customers. We're just really happy to be open." Kingman said.

The market happens every Saturday in downtown Billings from 8 a.m. to noon. The final market date is scheduled for Oct. 2.

A bushel of radishes for sale at the Springwater Hutterite Colony's booth at the Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market.

