Yellowstone National Park sees jump in visitor numbers

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Yellowstone National Park hosted 847,864 recreation visits in June 2023. This is a 61 percent increase from June 2022, the month of the historic flood [nps.gov] (525,363 recreational visits), and an 8 percent increase from June 2019* (781,853 recreation visits).

So far in 2023, the park has hosted 1,493,510 recreation visits, up 19 percent from 2022 (1,258,834 recreation visits), and up 10 percent from 2019 (1,358,629 recreation visits).

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through June):



2023 – 1,493,510

2022 – 1,258,834 (The park was closed June 13 through June 21. Three entrances opened June 22.)

2021 – 1,587,998

2020 – 719,054 (The park was closed May 1 through May 17. Two entrances opened May 18 and the remaining three opened June 1.)

2019 – 1,358,629

2018 – 1,381,708



More data on park visitation, including how park officials calculate these numbers, is available on the NPS Stats website [irma.nps.gov].

Editor’s note: *Park officials compare 2023 visitation to 2019 visitation since 2019 was pre-COVID and the subsequent years until 2023 included unusual visitation trends due to COVID (2020, 2021) and the historic flood event in 2022 that closed the park for about two weeks in June.

