Yellowstone National Park roads reopen following winter storm

All park roads are now open to vehicle travel except for the road between Tower Fall and Canyon Village (Dunraven Pass), which has closed for the season.



The last day for visitors to drive most of Yellowstone National Park’s roads will be Friday, Oct. 31 .



. The West, South and East entrances and nearly all roads will be closed to regular vehicle traffic Nov. 1.



The park annually closes roads at this time of year to prepare them for the winter season [nps.gov] and snowmobile and snowcoach [nps.gov] travel, which will begin Dec. 15.



The only roads open year-round are between the North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana (via Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction and Lamar Valley).

Visitors planning to drive in the park during the fall and winter should:



Prepare for changing weather [nps.gov] conditions.



conditions. Have flexible travel plans.



Expect limited services. Check Operating Dates [nps.gov] for details.



for details. Anticipate possible road closures due to inclement weather and dangerous driving conditions.



Check for temporary travel restrictions or closures that can occur at any time without notice.



Stay informed about up-to-date road conditions in Yellowstone: Visit Park Roads [nps.gov] .

Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message.





All communities near Yellowstone are open year-round, with local businesses offering a wide range of fall and winter recreation opportunities.

