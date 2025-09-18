BILLINGS — An addition to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility is nearing completion and will provide extra space for short-term holds accused of nonviolent offenses.

In the past, law enforcement wasn't able to keep detainees accused of these smaller crimes, which they said often led to repeat offenses.

Watch this video for a first look inside the new facility:

Yellowstone County jail short-term-hold addition nears completion

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said that the situation of "catch and release" became a frustrating one for his department.

"We did not have any opportunity to put them in jail and hold them accountable," St. John said Tuesday. "We'd arrest the same people over and over again. There were no consequences. It was extremely frustrating for the officer and extremely frustrating for our citizens to see."

That situation also frustrated the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office. Capt. Brandon Smart explained those thoughts to MTN as he gave a tour of the new space Tuesday.

"It got frustrating as a patrol officer, dealing with the same people on a daily basis," Smart said. "We got to a point where if you are not a violent felony offense or currently a threat to the public, we can't bring you in anymore."

In a few weeks, that will no longer be the case as a nearly year-long construction process is approaching completion.

Smart said that the two-story facility will have a soft opening at some point in October, with officers able to hold inmates on the first floor for about 72 hours before the legal process can commence.

"This will give the tools of arrests back to the patrol," Smart said. "It's a big deal."

The $6 million addition can hold up to 60 people. It includes 32 cells, with the majority housing two people.

"We're very excited at the police department," St. John said. "This has been long overdue."

While many are excited about the new addition to the facility, law enforcement know that more work needs to be done with the entire jail well above capacity.

"That conversation continues," St. John said. "The Yellowstone County facility is terribly small for this population and the work that we have to do here."

Still, St. John said he'll celebrate when the new space is operational.

"Certainly going to benefit the police department and the citizens," St. John said. "That's what it's all about."