BILLINGS— An anonymous email about poor conditions at the downtown Billings post office led to positive change after MTN News investigated the claims.

See how the investigation unfolded:

Worker: Mail exposed to snow and rain at Billings post office

The employee who sent the email, who declined to be identified, shared the concerns with MTN News last week, which included lack of shelter for mail and employees at 841 S. 26th St., a broken security gate and no running water in the bathroom sinks.

“Employees have been forced out of the building and are being forced to stage mail, packages, and important customer items in the icy, snowy, wet, uncovered (and frigid) parking lot,” said the employee.

“Most mail prep before a delivery day is done in the dark, icy parking lot with zero temperature control and on the ground. The garage doors stay unsafely open to allow constant package movement and unfortunately is the same freezing temperature the outside,” the employee said in an email with MTN News.

The employee asked to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation from management. The employee sent MTN News received several pictures they claimed were packages exposed to snow and ice on the ground.

Mail exposed to snow

The employee also claimed the security gate guarding the parking lot has been broken for years. MTN News drove to the post office and verified that the gate does not block cars from entering.

“There is no security guarding customers' mail, packages, or important documents,” said the employee.

Security gate

The employee also claimed the bathrooms do not have running water in the sinks. MTN tried to verify this, but we were not allowed to enter the bathroom as it is only for employees.

Other claims included a lack of ice and snow clearing in the parking lot, thawing areas for mail trucks and a place for mechanics to fix trucks.

“Overall, we would like our (employer) held accountable for these atrocious working conditions. Carriers truly care about our customers and especially their Christmas joy that comes in their mailbox each day,” said the employee.

Anonymous email

MTN reached out to a USPS customer relations manager for comment and received a written statement: “The Postal Service takes all matters of employee safety very seriously, as well as delivering mail and packages to customers safely, promptly, and efficiently. We are committed to providing a safe and healthy work environment for our employees. We are currently reviewing the claims at the Billings facility. If any issues are identified, we will take prompt and appropriate action to address them. Thank you for bringing this matter to our attention.”

The employee said Sunday that the pressure worked that conditions have improved since MTN reached out to USPS.

“Management yesterday (Saturday) morning did make efforts to ensure all mail was put in carts or totes instead of on the ground while loading. They say they will continue to make sure mail staging is all on carts going forward, which was progress,” said the employee.

The employee preferred to remain anonymous and declined an on-camera interview.