Where Have the Campers Gone? Bozeman Clears Streets, Relocating RVs for Housing Solutions.

BOZEMAN — Streets in Bozeman that were once lined with campers, are now empty. You may be wondering where all those campers went? I learned, tucked away at the Bozeman Solid Waste Convenience Site, is where nearly 30 campers and cars are currently being stored.

“And since August of 2023? There’s been about 140 that have gone through there”Benjamin Bailey informs me.

You may recognize the name Ben Bailey. He is the neighborhood services and code compliance program manager for the city of Bozeman.

I asked Ben what his job has looked like since ordinance 2172 has dramatically reduced the amount of urban campers.

“It’s changed a lot and there’s been a lot of success stories with people getting into housing. Today I know 4 people who were previously experiencing homelessness that have gotten into city affordable housing projects”says Ben.

WATCH: Investigating where the campers around Bozeman have disappeared to

Bozeman Reduces Urban Camping as City Implements New Housing Initiatives

6 others are currently on a waitlist. But, as the urban campers are getting into permanent homes? I was curious what’s happening to their mobile homes.

“Since 2023 in August, when the urban camping population was much greater? Any abandoned vehicles were taken to that area because of the size of those campers”.

To Bozeman’s Solid Waste Convenience Site. Although the urban camping population has dwindled, this service is still active. Anytime an abandoned camper is found, it receives one of these:

“A notice of abandoned or junk vehicle sticker”Ben showed me the official notice.

After a period of time? A camper will receive a notice of towing:

“If this sticker is placed on any vehicle in the city of Bozeman? Then it’s on the tow list and towing will occur within 24 hours”says Ben.

I asked Ben if it costs the camper owners anything to be towed? He said it doesn't. But it does cost the city. “Between January 1st 2025 and July 1st 2025? It costs about $11,500”Ben told me.

I was able to walk around and take a look at some of these abandoned campers. To my surprise, some still full of personal items.

Ben tells me when the cars are towed to the convenience site, a letter is sent to the last registered owner of the vehicle. They’re placed inside an electric fenced in area, where they’re stored for at least 30 days. Waiting for anyone to claim them, or?

“A lot of times they have no interest in them. And a lot of times they end up going to get crushed”Ben shared.

Ben says, the area near WinCo will be shut down for permitted urban camping by the end of August. The last remaining permitted area is by the warming center, but in October? Ordinance 2172 sunsets. Camping in the city of Bozeman will be prohibited. Ben says until then?

“I can say there’s people living in the campers that are left. And those are the ones we’re focusing our efforts on, trying to find those alternate housing options for them”.