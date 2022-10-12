Watch Now
Woman struck and injured by train at Billings crossing

Posted at 8:57 PM, Oct 11, 2022
A 55-year-old woman was taken to a hospital after she was struck by a train at a downtown Billings crossing Tuesday night.

Police said on social media the woman suffered "serious injuries" after she was hit while trying to cross the tracks at North Broadway around 7:50 p.m.

The train was stopped and blocking traffic at North 27th Street as of 9 p.m.. Police said they didn't know how long the train would be stopped there.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

