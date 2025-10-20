Woman charged with deliberate homicide following death of child in Lima

UPDATE: 10-20-2025, 2:35 pm - According to Sheriff Wendt, the woman is a mother, suspected of killing her son.

LIMA — A woman has been charged with deliberate homicide in the death of a child in Lima reported last week.

According to a release from Beaverhead County Sheriff David Wendt, deputies and emergency medical personnel from Lima Ambulance responded to the report of an unattended death on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Responders found the body of the child and deemed the death suspicious, and requested assistance from the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

An adult woman who was at the residence was booked into the Beaverhead County Detention Center and charged with deliberate homicide.

Sheriff Wendt said the case remains active and no further information will be released at this time.

Wendt also expressed gratitude to the first responders who assisted in the case, thanking them for “put[ting] others before themselves every day,” the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.