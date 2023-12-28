Wolf hunt ending near Yellowstone National Park

HELENA — Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP) has announced it will close wolf hunting in a management unit just north of Yellowstone National Park just after sunset on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

FWP reported on Tuesday evening that the quota of six wolves for management unit 313 had been reached.

Regulations require the unit to be closed within 24 hours of the quota being met. The latest wolf was harvested on Christmas day.

FWP commissioners recently held a special meeting about when the quota was within one harvest of being filled and chose to keep the hunting in the management unit open until the quota had been met.

Some wildlife advocates and conservationists have expressed concerns about wolf hunting on the boundary of Yellowstone National Park after 21 wolves were killed in an area north of the park during the 2021-22 wolf season.