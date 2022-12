Below is a list of closures in the area due to winter weather conditions:

Three Forks School District: Officials announced that there will be no school today, December 21 due to road conditions and posted weather advisories. (link)

Amsterdam School: Officials announced there will be no school today, December 21 due to the weather.

Bridger Bowl: Bridger Bowl will not open today, December 21 due to extremely cold temperatures coupled with dangerous wind chill values. (link)