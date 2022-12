BOZEMAN — Bridger Bowl will not open today, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 due to extremely cold temperatures coupled with dangerous wind chill values.

In a release, officials stated: "This is for the safety of our guests and employees, which is always in the forefront of decision making. As a friendly reminder during the entire ski season, uphill travel is not allowed. We will continue to monitor the forecast throughout the day regarding operations on Thursday, December 22, 2022."