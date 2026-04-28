Wingstop Opens in Bozeman, Drawing big crowds

BOZEMAN — There’s a new Wingstop in Bozeman, and the popular chicken chain is already drawing lines out the door. For many locals, the arrival has been a long-anticipated event.

“Are you excited we finally have this chain restaurant?” I asked one Gallatin High School student. “Yeah, I’m really excited. I like Wingstop a lot,” they said.

With crowds spilling outside, it’s clear the restaurant’s debut is big news — especially for local high school students.

“Where do you typically go for lunch around Bozeman?” I asked.

“I kind of just normally stay at school because I don’t want to go anywhere,” the student replied.

WATCH: Wingstop is expanding in Montana with a highly anticipated new location in Bozeman

New Bozeman Wingstop draws long lines ahead of its grand opening

That’s changing now, with a Wingstop located right across the street from Gallatin High.

Other students traveled across town from Bozeman High just to try the chicken spot.

“I’ve heard a lot of good things. This is actually my first time having it,” students shared.

Wingstop operates more than 2,300 locations nationwide. Until recently, Montana only had one — in Billings, which opened last year. Now Bozeman is home to the state’s second, and a Missoula location could be next.

“We did a soft opening on Friday night for just four hours, and it got super busy,” said Angella Nyomo, district manager for Wingstop.

Nyomo believes Wingstop’s presence will be a game-changer for Montana’s fast-food scene.

“We are university towns out here — Missoula, Bozeman. A lot of students come from different states and have had the big food chains. I’ve had a lot of positive feedback. People are excited to have Wingstop here,” Nyomo said.

Since Friday, the Bozeman Wingstop has been operating under temporary hours — but that hasn’t kept customers away.

“People were waiting before we even opened,” Nyomo said.

During my visit, I had to try some chicken. I got a three-piece chicken tender meal with fries, ranch, and a drink for $9.99. The verdict? Delicious — with the ranch being the highlight.

The restaurant’s grand opening is set for Thursday at 1450 Twin Lakes Ave. Starting then, Wingstop will operate normal hours: 10 a.m. to 3:30 a.m., seven days a week.

