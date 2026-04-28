Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wingstop Opens in Bozeman, Drawing big crowds

“People were waiting before we even opened,” said Wingstop's district manager
WING STOP!.jpg
Cassidy Powers
WING STOP!.jpg
WING STOP.jpg
Posted

BOZEMAN — There’s a new Wingstop in Bozeman, and the popular chicken chain is already drawing lines out the door. For many locals, the arrival has been a long-anticipated event.

“Are you excited we finally have this chain restaurant?” I asked one Gallatin High School student. “Yeah, I’m really excited. I like Wingstop a lot,” they said.

With crowds spilling outside, it’s clear the restaurant’s debut is big news — especially for local high school students.

“Where do you typically go for lunch around Bozeman?” I asked.

“I kind of just normally stay at school because I don’t want to go anywhere,” the student replied.

WATCH: Wingstop is expanding in Montana with a highly anticipated new location in Bozeman

New Bozeman Wingstop draws long lines ahead of its grand opening

That’s changing now, with a Wingstop located right across the street from Gallatin High.

Other students traveled across town from Bozeman High just to try the chicken spot.

“I’ve heard a lot of good things. This is actually my first time having it,” students shared.

Wingstop operates more than 2,300 locations nationwide. Until recently, Montana only had one — in Billings, which opened last year. Now Bozeman is home to the state’s second, and a Missoula location could be next.

“We did a soft opening on Friday night for just four hours, and it got super busy,” said Angella Nyomo, district manager for Wingstop.

Nyomo believes Wingstop’s presence will be a game-changer for Montana’s fast-food scene.

“We are university towns out here — Missoula, Bozeman. A lot of students come from different states and have had the big food chains. I’ve had a lot of positive feedback. People are excited to have Wingstop here,” Nyomo said.

Since Friday, the Bozeman Wingstop has been operating under temporary hours — but that hasn’t kept customers away.

“People were waiting before we even opened,” Nyomo said.

During my visit, I had to try some chicken. I got a three-piece chicken tender meal with fries, ranch, and a drink for $9.99. The verdict? Delicious — with the ranch being the highlight.

The restaurant’s grand opening is set for Thursday at 1450 Twin Lakes Ave. Starting then, Wingstop will operate normal hours: 10 a.m. to 3:30 a.m., seven days a week.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader